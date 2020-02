NFL free agency starts in five weeks, and it could be the wildest roller coaster ride the league has seen in over a decade.

As many as five to six quarterbacks could be changing jerseys in a game of musical chairs, and three of them are future Hall of Famers — Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Philip Rivers.

Keeping in mind that the most important positions in the NFL are QB, followed by defensive end, left tackle and cornerback, here are the most important NFL free agent dominoes to fall.