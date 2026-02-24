Seahawks QB Sam Darnold Grateful for Failures With Jets Early In His Career

Sam Darnold reached the mountaintop of his career after quarterbacking the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl LX victory, but those heights wouldn't have been possible if not for the lows early in his career, he says.

"I'd be lying to you if I said that there wasn't any doubt in my mind," he told FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd on Tuesday's episode of "The Herd." "There was a little bit of doubt, you know, throughout those tough times in New York, but … I had great teammates [and] great coaches that believed in me in New York. That's what really kept me upright."

The New York Jets selected Darnold with the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but he was unable to justify that draft capital after three seasons that concluded with a 13-25 overall record, a completion percentage less than 60% and a 45-to-39 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Darnold then bounced around to a few different NFL teams — the Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings — before landing with the Seahawks in March 2025. He signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract with Seattle, and it's safe to say it paid off.

Last season, Darnold completed 67.7% of his passes for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions en route to leading the Seahawks to a 14-3 record and a dominant playoff run that ended with a statement Super Bowl win.

Despite being five years, four teams and one championship ring removed from his last snap for the Jets, Darnold still remains close with former teammates.

"I love all the people [and] all the relationships that I built there, because if it weren't for those relationships, I don't know if I'd be the person or the player that I am today," Darnold shared.