An NFL Mock Draft one year in advance? It might seem like a fool’s errand. In April of 2019, there wasn’t a human on planet Earth who had Joe Burrow going with the No. 1 pick of the 2020 draft. (Or even him going in the first round.)

Things happen. Some players improve, others stay in school, and some regress. What’s even more difficult than projecting how college football players will progress during these unprecedented COVID-19 times? The order of the teams drafting.

Still, even almost 365 days out, there are a few things we can already glean about next year's draft class. We probably already know the first overall pick, for starters. And if you ask me, Clemson's star QB Trevor Lawrence probably won't have to move too far from his southern digs in 2021.

So let's get to what is admittedly a far-too-soon first round NFL Mock Draft for next season, shall we?