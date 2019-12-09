Phoenix plays Minnesota, looks to break home skid

Minnesota Timberwolves (10-12, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (10-12, eighth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix is looking to break its 4-game home skid with a win against Minnesota.

The Suns have gone 6-8 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 115.3 points and shooting 46.1 percent.

The Timberwolves are 4-9 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota averages 15.5 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when winning the turnover battle.

The Suns won the last matchup between these two squads 100-98 on Nov. 23. Devin Booker scored 35 points to help lead Phoenix to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker leads the Suns scoring 25.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Cameron Johnson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers and 10 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Robert Covington has averaged 12.9 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Keita Bates-Diop has averaged 1.7 made 3-pointers and scored 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 112.1 points, 47.1 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points on 44.8 percent shooting.

Suns: 3-7, averaging 115.7 points, 42.4 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points on 49.2 percent shooting.

Suns Injuries: Aron Baynes: day to day (calf).

Timberwolves Injuries: Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (right knee), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (thumb), Jeff Teague: day to day (left ankle), Shabazz Napier: day to day (right hamstring), Jake Layman: out (toe).