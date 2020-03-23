Social Roundup: See what athletes are doing with their seasons suspended – March 23
With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to on social media.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard started our afternoon with some words of advice.
Dame knows.
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 23, 2020
Memphis Grizzlies forward Solomon Hill is spending his day celebrating National Puppy Day.
nationalpuppyday. pic.twitter.com/4U9TGpZGq5
— solomon hill. (@solohill) March 23, 2020
And Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans is doing the same.
Happy #NationalPuppyDay from Davis and our @MSE pup, Scout! 🐶 #RepTheDistrict | @DBertans_42 pic.twitter.com/qM4uAviwqu
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 23, 2020
Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young and his wife are looking out for delivery services.
Thank you to our delivery drivers. @Mrs___Young21 getting yall right. Stay safe. We appreciate everything you do. Don't forget to wash and sanitize your hands. #QuarantineChronicles pic.twitter.com/gB3nU2Z1Wr
— Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) March 23, 2020
While Oakland Athletics pitcher Jake Diekman is doing what most are doing – perfecting his Call of Duty skills.
Pew Pew Pew with the help of @CallofDuty 🔫 #TikTok #Warzone pic.twitter.com/QQCFqWY3vY
— Jake Diekman (@JakeDiekman) March 23, 2020
The Pittsburgh Pirates are helping their local businesses.
The @Pirates players thought to support a couple local businesses and show appreciation to our healthcare workers in this time of crisis. Stay safe!!! 🤟🏻🤟🏻 pic.twitter.com/2cWxHZ18JL
— Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) March 23, 2020
Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas’ son is spending time with his little man, who is following in his footsteps.
Aarón missing baseball and his @marlins #UreñaDay 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/R2WdihAFnq
— Miguel Rojas (@MRojasOfficial) March 23, 2020
The Los Angeles Rams debuted their new logo, but John Johnson had to show it off first.
@RamsNFL you know JJ had to get the drip first😅 pic.twitter.com/FQpN0guiq8
— John Johnson III (@iamjohnthethird) March 23, 2020
Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern is still getting his practice in.
What ya think ?! https://t.co/LZBkkByBf8 pic.twitter.com/ns4H1OIjx6
— Brett Kern (@brettkern6) March 23, 2020
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has joined in on the Tik Tok craze.
Ok. Now I’m bored 😂😂😂😂 FOLLOW ME ON TIK TOK (juice_landry80)
While Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and his family already have the choreography down pat.
#JamesGang👑 Quarantined Tik Tok Chronicles! Come give me something uh! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 AYYYEEEE!
Despite the pandemic, there are no days off for Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram.
Gotta be better… more work!! https://t.co/yuIJeFXDQo
— Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) March 23, 2020
Newly-signed New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders signs autographs on Instagram Live.
Appreciate everybody that joined my IG LIVE fan appreciation signing. I’m signing fan photos all week.
It’s free. Upload at https://t.co/43WtIHzoat.
Have questions? As @FangageInc. pic.twitter.com/rUKa2Aw6nU
— Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) March 23, 2020
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant might have a second career as a chef.
Breakfast for dinner.. pic.twitter.com/3vC7Ngkomv
— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 23, 2020
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is getting in some quality time with his family.
Best parents in the world! 😁 *no toddlers were hurt during the making of this video!
Derby Count Football Club forward Wayne Rooney is still having P.E. class for his children at home.
PE with @thebodycoach this morning!! Thanks 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/xLgmWZ8Y62
— Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) March 23, 2020
And lastly, professional boxer Devin Haney is still showing off his hand speed.
I’m stronger & faster than ever 🖤 #TheDream
