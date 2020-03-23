With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to on social media.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard started our afternoon with some words of advice.

Dame knows.

Listen to @dame_lillard 🙏 Article continues below ... (via @NBA/IG) pic.twitter.com/8DuQsnumkr — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 23, 2020

Memphis Grizzlies forward Solomon Hill is spending his day celebrating National Puppy Day.

And Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans is doing the same.

Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young and his wife are looking out for delivery services.

Thank you to our delivery drivers. @Mrs___Young21 getting yall right. Stay safe. We appreciate everything you do. Don't forget to wash and sanitize your hands. #QuarantineChronicles pic.twitter.com/gB3nU2Z1Wr — Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) March 23, 2020

While Oakland Athletics pitcher Jake Diekman is doing what most are doing – perfecting his Call of Duty skills.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are helping their local businesses.

The @Pirates players thought to support a couple local businesses and show appreciation to our healthcare workers in this time of crisis. Stay safe!!! 🤟🏻🤟🏻 pic.twitter.com/2cWxHZ18JL — Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) March 23, 2020

Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas’ son is spending time with his little man, who is following in his footsteps.

The Los Angeles Rams debuted their new logo, but John Johnson had to show it off first.

@RamsNFL you know JJ had to get the drip first😅 pic.twitter.com/FQpN0guiq8 — John Johnson III (@iamjohnthethird) March 23, 2020

Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern is still getting his practice in.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has joined in on the Tik Tok craze.

While Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and his family already have the choreography down pat.

Despite the pandemic, there are no days off for Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram.

Gotta be better… more work!! https://t.co/yuIJeFXDQo — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) March 23, 2020

Newly-signed New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders signs autographs on Instagram Live.

Appreciate everybody that joined my IG LIVE fan appreciation signing. I’m signing fan photos all week. It’s free. Upload at https://t.co/43WtIHzoat. Have questions? As @FangageInc. pic.twitter.com/rUKa2Aw6nU — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) March 23, 2020

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant might have a second career as a chef.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is getting in some quality time with his family.

Derby Count Football Club forward Wayne Rooney is still having P.E. class for his children at home.

And lastly, professional boxer Devin Haney is still showing off his hand speed.