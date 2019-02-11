NBA All-Stars: Who is wearing what shoe brands this weekend
AP
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NBA players will breakout special shoes this weekend during the All-Star game. Here a list of who will be wearing what:
NIKE
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Bradley Beal, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Paul George, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Khris Middleton, Dirk Nowitzki, Ben Simmons, Nikola Vucevic
JORDAN BRAND
LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin, Victor Oladipo, Kemba Walker, Russell Westbrook
ADIDAS
James Harden, Damian Lillard, Kyle Lowry
UNDER ARMOUR
Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid
NEW BALANCE
Kawhi Leonard
ANTA
Klay Thompson
LI-NING
Dwyane Wade