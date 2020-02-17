The sights, sounds and highlights of NBA All-Star Sunday, featuring Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game is here!

Sunday night was set to be an emotional occasion, featuring Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis — but more importantly, celebrating the legacy and lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and the nine people who were killed in January’s tragic helicopter crash.

Indeed, the tributes led the way on Sunday. Jennifer Hudson delivered a powerful, absolutely must-see performance in homage to those we lost:

Magic Johnson opened with a tribute to Kobe and to David Stern, who died on January 1:

Before his player introductions, Common celebrated both Kobe and the city of Chicago:

(And oh by the way, those player introductions were 🔥.)

And Kobe imagery was everywhere:

As a reminder, the MVP award has been renamed in the Black Mamba’s honor — an award each and every player will undoubtedly have on their minds on Sunday.

And the rules are designed to honor Kobe, too:

As for the game? LeBron got the action started with a dunk that would have fit right in on All-Star Saturday night:

Then added another one:

Team LeBron got out to a fast start, thanks to possessions like this one where the ball didn’t even touch the ground:

In fact, Team LeBron posted a 50-burger (and then some) in the first quarter, winning $100,000 for the Chicago Scholars in the process:

The second quarter started with more of the same. Devin Booker shocked the world with a putback “dunk”:

And Chris Paul (?) threw down an alley-oop (?!?) …

Our normally scheduled All-Star Game was then interrupted by the mascots doing … something …

And maybe that’s (somehow) exactly what Team Giannis needed, as Antetokounmpo’s squad took a second-quarter lead:

… capped by Trae Young’s ludicrous half-court buzzer beater to end the quarter:

Remember, the score resets at the end of each quarter, with both teams trying to win the frame for charity, before the scores are totaled at the end of the third quarter for the final sprint to the target score.

Halftime gave way to another touching Kobe tribute during Chance the Rapper’s outstanding performance:

Once the third quarter got underway, Kawhi stayed hot from 3, but Team Giannis maintained its sizable lead: