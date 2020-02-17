The sights, sounds and highlights of NBA All-Star Sunday, featuring Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game is here!

Sunday night was set to be an emotional occasion, featuring Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis — but more importantly, celebrating the legacy and lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and the nine people who were killed in January’s tragic helicopter crash.

Indeed, the tributes led the way on Sunday. Jennifer Hudson delivered a powerful, absolutely must-see performance in homage to those we lost:

.@IAMJHUD delivers a powerful pregame performance to honor Kobe #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/XwdSes5w97 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2020

never forgot that jennifer hudson lost her mother, brother, & nephew in a horrific tragedy – her performance tonight in honor of kobe is not only remarkably beautiful, but insanely brave. #nbaallstar pic.twitter.com/s23EafyUZK — ashley hufford (@ashleyhufford) February 17, 2020

You could feel everything on Jennifer Hudson’s heart in her voice, man. That was beautiful. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) February 17, 2020

Magic Johnson opened with a tribute to Kobe and to David Stern, who died on January 1:

.@MagicJohnson leads an 8-second moment of silence for Kobe Bryant and David Stern before the #NBAAllStar game ✊ pic.twitter.com/WM7o6kiaTF — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2020

Before his player introductions, Common celebrated both Kobe and the city of Chicago:

Common delivers a powerful tribute to the city of Chicago and Kobe Bryant ✊ pic.twitter.com/RBSB6poeqO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 17, 2020

(And oh by the way, those player introductions were 🔥.)

And Kobe imagery was everywhere:

As a reminder, the MVP award has been renamed in the Black Mamba’s honor — an award each and every player will undoubtedly have on their minds on Sunday.

🌟 18-time All-Star

🌟 4 All-Star Game MVP's Who will win the first-ever Kobe Bryant Most Valuable Player Award at #NBAAllStar tonight? pic.twitter.com/7fdZYSVoWn — ESPN (@espn) February 16, 2020

And the rules are designed to honor Kobe, too:

This year we’ve changed the game! Learn about the new format for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game before #TeamLeBron takes on #TeamGiannis tonight at 8pm/et on TNT in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/TumgqNRTla — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2020

As for the game? LeBron got the action started with a dunk that would have fit right in on All-Star Saturday night:

LeBron gets the outlet from Luka and slams it home 🔨 pic.twitter.com/DceEFtOU5z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 17, 2020

Then added another one:

Team LeBron got out to a fast start, thanks to possessions like this one where the ball didn’t even touch the ground:

Luka lobs it to Ben 🔨 pic.twitter.com/oDVHmQrXlU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 17, 2020

In fact, Team LeBron posted a 50-burger (and then some) in the first quarter, winning $100,000 for the Chicago Scholars in the process:

The second quarter started with more of the same. Devin Booker shocked the world with a putback “dunk”:

Book got everybody up on this dunk 🔥 pic.twitter.com/K1Rta6J3V0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 17, 2020

And Chris Paul (?) threw down an alley-oop (?!?) …

CP3 GOT UP FOR THE OOP 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BgIT4EdfCk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 17, 2020

I wasn't sure Chris Paul could still dunk. But he sure did just now. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 17, 2020

Our normally scheduled All-Star Game was then interrupted by the mascots doing … something …

why did the jazz bear burst out of the inflatable suit and run away pic.twitter.com/nJIGWdQmbO — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) February 17, 2020

And maybe that’s (somehow) exactly what Team Giannis needed, as Antetokounmpo’s squad took a second-quarter lead:

Giannis came out of nowhere 😯 #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/PCUzqxBFET — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2020

… capped by Trae Young’s ludicrous half-court buzzer beater to end the quarter:

Remember, the score resets at the end of each quarter, with both teams trying to win the frame for charity, before the scores are totaled at the end of the third quarter for the final sprint to the target score.

Halftime gave way to another touching Kobe tribute during Chance the Rapper’s outstanding performance:

.@chancetherapper pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant during his #NBAAllStar halftime performance. pic.twitter.com/L0HX2hsWi8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2020

Once the third quarter got underway, Kawhi stayed hot from 3, but Team Giannis maintained its sizable lead: