Social Roundup: See what athletes are doing with their seasons suspended – April 7
With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to on social media.
It’s Taco Tuesday!
Oh, sorry! Not that kind of taco.
Tacko – as in Tacko Fall, the Boston Celtics center.
His teammate, forward Enes Kanter, decided it’s also trolling Tuesday. Kanter does his best imitation of a “Tacko dunk,” but when you’re 7-foot-5, well, it’s more of a drop in the basket.
It's Tacko Tuesdayyyy 🌮🌮 What do you think of @eneskanter11's impression of @tackofall99? 😂
While Kanter is working on his dunks, other NBA and WNBA stars are showing off their handles.
It looks like Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Los Angeles Sparks forward Candace Parker and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine haven’t let any rust set in during the hiatus from the game.
And their doggos are definitely bringing the pressure and the defense.
🐶🏀 @traeyoung, @candaceparker and @zachlavine8 are staying ready thanks to some help from their doggos
Don’t have a pet? Enlist your kid as a workout buddy!
Russian ATP tour player Karen Khachanov added a little extra weight to his squats today, so his body doesn’t add any extra weight during all this time at home.
Training: home mode 🏡👶🏻🤪 pic.twitter.com/oA4N6vW5u1
— Karen Khachanov (@karenkhachanov) April 7, 2020
Speaking of staying in shape, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is not messing around.
It might be offseason in the NFL, but there are no off days for this NFL star.
I’m tired just from watching this Tyreek workout 😳 (via @luthergloverworkouts)
They call Hill ‘The Cheetah,’ but there might be another athlete who could give him a run for his money.
US men’s national team forward Tyler Boyd shows off his quick feet – once quarantine ends should we propose a race?
Stay ready 🦅 pic.twitter.com/enhVqMb21d
— Tyler Boyd (@Tyler__Boyd) April 6, 2020
As we’ve found out in the past few weeks with all this new free time, athletes like to wear many hats.
Well, here’s tennis superstar Roger Federer wearing a hat, and encouraging fans to get outside and test their tennis skills. We recommend you get involved because he’s providing real tips – they’re helpful, and funny.
What a guy!
Here’s a helpful solo drill. Let’s see what you got! Reply back with a video and I’ll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely 🎩😉👊 #tennisathome pic.twitter.com/05lliIqh1h
— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 7, 2020
From swinging a racket, to swinging an arm, we’ve got MLB free agent Jose Bautista showing off his fast ball.
There’s no better time to work on a comeback. Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman thinks he’s got it – do you?
👀 @JoeyBats19 throwing off the mound
(via @STR0)pic.twitter.com/XjmvDCHCNv
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 7, 2020
Speaking of comebacks, Real Madrid left back Roberto Carlos hasn’t lost his touch in his old age.
We’re going to have to watch that a few more times to understand how the ball went in the net.
Roberto Carlos has still got it 😅🎯
📸: oficialrc3 // IG pic.twitter.com/4bAke2fx5G
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 6, 2020
Everyone was on target today! PGA tour star Bubba Watson was on the green with his son, Caleb, teaching him some tricks.
But we’re not sure if Caleb needs any help from dear old dad – it looks like golf runs in his blood.
Caleb Take #2 😆 pic.twitter.com/nYrHDBYv9K
— bubba watson (@bubbawatson) April 7, 2020
Our favorite athletes were all about family time this Tuesday!
The ‘Best Dad of the Day’ award goes to Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Eric Sogard.
Tonight, the #Sogard7 keeps us in suspense with our bedtime story. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/4jp4SOUK3K
— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 6, 2020
And with that, we say goodnight – sleep well and rest up for another big day tomorrow!