With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, professional athletes are using their platforms to facilitate financial support for arena workers and those affected by COVID-19 across the nation. Each day, we will feature a philanthropic effort taking place in the sports world.

Even before his quarantine was in full-swing, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was looking at things from a glass half-full perspective.

Welp. I guess from a glass half full perspective- Article continues below ... I can’t get fined more $ for a while! Doing well. Layin low. Y’all b careful & take care out there. Spend some time w ur loved ones. If any good comes out of this it will be that we all slowed down our lives a lil! Much love! — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 14, 2020

A few days later, he had no choice but to look at things that way.

I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

Smart is in his sixth season with Boston, after being drafted by the Celtics out of Oklahoma State with the sixth pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He has become a fan favorite in Boston for his rugged approach to the game, earning his first NBA All-Defensive First Team honor just last season.

He is also beloved for his approach to hairstyles.

Choose you fav hairdo. Reply A B C or D. The 136th response on my reply feed gets a autographed roll of toilet paper mailed to em. May throw in some germx. We’ll see. pic.twitter.com/A5X67ibaZE — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

And now, having recovered from the coronavirus that is affecting hundreds of thousands of individuals across the United States and the globe, Smart is giving the love back.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart plans to donate his blood plasma to National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project for research on the blood of those recovered from coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 1, 2020

Although Smart is known to take a fun approach to the game and to social media, his efforts to fight back against COVID-19 are serious, evidenced by his donation to the National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project.

Smart has been one of the NBA’s strongest player voices on coronavirus since announcing his positive diagnosis two weeks ago. The NBA is supporting the plasma research project. https://t.co/YUiTgnU63Y — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 1, 2020

He also implored the younger generation – Smart just turned 26 on March 6 – to think of the older generation as we all navigate this pandemic.

I’ve had no symptoms and I feel great. But the younger generation in our country MUST self distance. This is not a joke. Not doing so is selfish. Together we can beat this, but we must beat it together by being apart for a short while. Much love!! — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

In fact, the day after announcing that he had tested positive for COVID-19, Smart joined Chris Cuomo on CNN to discuss the coronavirus.

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, who tested positive for the coronavirus, is calling on young people to take the virus "seriously." "Be alert to what's going on and take the precautions to not only protect yourself. By protecting yourself, you protect others," he says. pic.twitter.com/DrXvmWKd1v — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) March 21, 2020

Cuomo, the brother of New York governor Andrew Cuomo, was diagnosed with the coronavirus shortly after this interview.

Smart said that he was cleared of the coronavirus as of March 27.

Corona Free as of two days ago. Cleared by Mass Dept of Health.

Thanks for everyone’s thoughts and prayers and I’m doing the same for everyone that’s been effected by this. Stay safe and stay together- apart!

Much love! — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 30, 2020

Now, he’s hoping his blood plasma will help those researching a vaccine to cure or curb COVID-19.