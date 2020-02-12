Leonard, Los Angeles set for matchup with Boston

Los Angeles Clippers (37-17, third in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (37-16, third in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Boston Celtics. Leonard ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 27.1 points per game.

The Celtics are 22-5 in home games. Boston is 11-6 in games when losing the turnover battle and averages 13.8 turnovers.

The Clippers are 15-12 on the road. Los Angeles is 17-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Celtics 107-104 in their last meeting on Nov. 20. Lou Williams led Los Angeles with 27 points, and Jayson Tatum paced Boston scoring 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is shooting 43.9 percent and averaging 22.1 points. Gordon Hayward has averaged 18.3 points and totaled 7.8 rebounds while shooting 46.0 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

Leonard leads the Clippers with 7.4 rebounds and averages 27.1 points. Williams has averaged 4.9 assists and scored 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 112.9 points, 45.5 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107 points on 42.6 percent shooting.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 113.7 points, 47.5 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 42.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (hip), Jaylen Brown: day to day (calf).

Clippers: Patrick Beverley: day to day (groin).