Indiana takes on New York, seeks 4th straight home win

New York Knicks (13-36, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (31-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Pacers play New York.

The Pacers have gone 19-11 against Eastern Conference teams. Indiana has a 16-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Knicks are 8-22 in conference games. New York ranks sixth in the league with 46.1 rebounds per game. Julius Randle leads the Knicks with 9.3.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pacers won 104-103 in the last meeting on Dec. 7. T.J. Warren led Indiana with 25 points, and Marcus Morris Sr. led New York with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Warren leads the Pacers scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Doug McDermott is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Randle has shot 44.9 percent and is averaging 19 points for the Knicks. Mitchell Robinson has averaged 6.6 rebounds and added 6.5 points per game over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 8-2, averaging 112.5 points, 40.5 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

Knicks: 3-7, averaging 102.9 points, 45.3 rebounds, 22 assists, seven steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Myles Turner: day to day (illness).

Knicks: RJ Barrett: out (ankle).