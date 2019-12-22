Indiana plays Milwaukee on 5-game win streak

Indiana Pacers (20-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (26-4, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Bucks -7.5; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana is looking to keep its 5-game win streak alive when the Pacers take on Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 16-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is 15-0 against opponents with a losing record.

The Pacers are 3-5 against Central Division opponents. Indiana has a 15-8 record when allowing more than 100 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 102-83 in the last matchup on Nov. 16. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 26 points, and Myles Turner led Indiana with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khris Middleton is second on the Bucks with 5.5 rebounds and averages 18.2 points. George Hill has averaged 10.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 53.6 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 18.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Pacers. T.J. Warren has averaged 17.4 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 48.4 percent over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 9-1, averaging 121.7 points, 50.3 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points on 40.8 percent shooting.

Pacers: 8-2, averaging 109.1 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.9 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points on 43.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Dragan Bender: out (ankle), Wesley Matthews: day to day (thigh), Eric Bledsoe: out (leg), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (back).

Pacers: Naz Mitrou-Long: out (ankle), Victor Oladipo: out (quad), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (groin), Domantas Sabonis: day to day (hip).