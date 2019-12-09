Houston faces Sacramento, looks for 4th straight home win

Sacramento Kings (9-13, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (15-7, fourth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hosts Sacramento looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Rockets are 9-4 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 15-6 in games when scoring more than 100 points.

The Kings are 5-7 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 2-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rockets and Kings match up Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is averaging 38.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Rockets. P.J. Tucker is shooting 55.8 percent and averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Buddy Hield is second on the Kings averaging 21.2 points and is adding 4.8 rebounds. Harrison Barnes has averaged 18.1 points and totaled 5.2 rebounds while shooting 49.8 percent over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 105.9 points, 41.5 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 123.6 points, 50 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points on 45.4 percent shooting.

Rockets Injuries: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon: out (knee), Tyson Chandler: day to day (illness), Nene: out (abductor).

Kings Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), De’Aaron Fox: out (ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (right knee).