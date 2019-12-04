Harden leads Houston against Toronto after 60-point game

Houston Rockets (13-6, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (15-4, second in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston takes on the Toronto Raptors after James Harden scored 60 points in the Rockets’ 158-111 win against the Hawks.

Article continues below ...

The Raptors are 9-0 on their home court. Toronto is 14-3 in games when scoring at least 100 points.

The Rockets are 5-4 in road games. Houston averages 47.3 rebounds per game and is 8-0 when winning the rebounding battle.

The Raptors and Rockets face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam has averaged 25.6 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet has averaged 7.3 assists and 21 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Harden is averaging 38.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists for the Rockets. Russell Westbrook has averaged 20.4 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 36.5 percent over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 120.4 points, 47.9 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

Raptors: 8-2, averaging 111.5 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101 points on 40.7 percent shooting.

Raptors Injuries: Matt Thomas: out (finger), Stanley Johnson: out (groin), Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: day to day (left thumb).

Rockets Injuries: Danuel House: day to day (illness), Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon: out (knee), Nene: out (abductor).