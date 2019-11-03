Gilgeous-Alexander, Bazley lead Thunder over Pelicans

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points and eight rebounds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-104 on Saturday.

Dennis Schroder and rookie Darius Bazley each added 17 points for the Thunder. Danilo Gallinari scored 16 points and Chris Paul finished with 15 points and nine assists.

JJ Redick scored 17 points for the Pelicans, who were coming off their only victory of the season. The Pelicans played most of the game without leading scorer Brandon Ingram, who left midway through the second quarter with an injury.