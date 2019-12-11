Detroit faces the Dallas Mavericks in Mexico City

Dallas Mavericks (16-7, third in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (10-14, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Mexico City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Pistons face the Dallas Mavericks in Mexico City.

Article continues below ...

The Pistons are 7-5 on their home court. Detroit leads the NBA shooting 39.2 percent from deep led by Svi Mykhailiuk shooting 46 percent from 3-point range.

The Mavericks are 8-2 on the road. Dallas ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 36.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Luka Doncic averaging 8.5.

The Pistons and Mavericks match up Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Kennard leads the Pistons averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 16.3 points per game while shooting 39.9 percent from beyond the arc. Blake Griffin has averaged 16.4 points and collected 4.1 rebounds while shooting 37.2 percent over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 9.2 assists while scoring 30 points per game. Tim Hardaway Jr. has averaged 2.2 assists and scored 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 123 points, 48 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105 points on 43.0 percent shooting.

Pistons: 6-4, averaging 110.4 points, 45.5 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103 points on 44.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

Mavericks: Delon Wright: out (adductor).