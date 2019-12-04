Davis and the Lakers face the Jazz

Los Angeles Lakers (18-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-9, sixth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Utah Jazz. Davis is seventh in the league scoring 26.1 points per game.

Article continues below ...

The Jazz have gone 9-5 against Western Conference opponents. Utah has an 11-6 record when scoring 100 or more points.

The Lakers have gone 13-2 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 15-3 record when scoring 100 or more points.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Lakers defeated the Jazz 95-86 in their last matchup on Oct. 25. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 32 points, and Donovan Mitchell paced Utah scoring 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is scoring 14 points per game and averaging 13.7 rebounds for the Jazz. Mitchell has averaged 23.9 points and collected 4.3 rebounds while shooting 38.4 percent over the last 10 games for Utah.

James leads the Lakers averaging 25.6 points and is adding 7.1 rebounds. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is shooting 50.9 percent and has averaged 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 9-1, averaging 113 points, 43.9 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 107.9 points, 47.1 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Jazz Injuries: Juwan Morgan: day to day (knee), Mike Conley: out (hamstring).

Lakers Injuries: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Avery Bradley: out (right leg).