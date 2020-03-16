Social Roundup: Here’s a look at what pro athletes are doing now that their seasons are are suspended

With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to.

The 2019-2020 NBA season was suspended on March 11, and without practice or games, players now have quite a bit of free time on their hands.

Maybe too much free time?

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has found a new hobby, one that his girlfriend seems not too excited about.

Boston Celtics big man Tacko Fall is busting out some new moves.

While OKC Thunder‘s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was busting out some old ones.

@shai brought out the Dougie in 2020 🤣

Or if dancing isn’t your vibe, maybe try a workout at home.

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka has everyone covered with his fitness routine.

Meanwhile, some ballers couldn’t stay off the court.

But don’t worry, Celtics center Enes Kanter took the necessary precautions.

Some guys are just sitting courtside.

Former NBA-All Star Gilbert Arenas had the perfect spot to provide commentary to his kids’ pickup game.

Some dads even got in on the action!

Without March Madness, Ja Morant focused on delivering his own introduction.

While a few guys seem to be moving a little less than others.

If you’re starving for sports content like we are, you can even watch them game!

Speaking of toilet paper …

Despite it not being football season, NFL free-agency is still going strong.

DeAndre Hopkins might be playing for a new team, but he’s still putting in the work.

Along with many other guys in the league.

No gym? No problem.

A couple athletes are asking for our help, such as Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon.

Others are making some super tough decisions.

And a few baseball players are showing off their most prized possessions.

And they’re even willing to trade!

How about a signed autograph from your favorite NASCAR driver?

Some guys don’t know what to do with themselves.

We feel you, Javale McGee.

Have we lost our marbles yet?

At least it means a little more time with the family!

And our four-legged friends!

We know these are trying times, but hopefully, watching these sports trying to entertain themselves made you smile.

If not, we highly recommend ice cream.

And remember, at least you’re not stuck in the mud.