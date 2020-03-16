With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to.

The 2019-2020 NBA season was suspended on March 11, and without practice or games, players now have quite a bit of free time on their hands.

Maybe too much free time?

This ladies and gentlemen is why we all need basketball back… @Giannis_An34 🎸😂 pic.twitter.com/9F4aJIOIiW — Mariah Danae (@mariahdanae15) March 15, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has found a new hobby, one that his girlfriend seems not too excited about.

Boston Celtics big man Tacko Fall is busting out some new moves.

😂 @tackofall99 is the hero we all need right now (via TikTok) pic.twitter.com/vVYQvN4kKe — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) March 15, 2020

While OKC Thunder‘s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was busting out some old ones.

Or if dancing isn’t your vibe, maybe try a workout at home.

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka has everyone covered with his fitness routine.

The @sergeibaka workout plan How bored are you? | E02 pic.twitter.com/GihWDszMc0 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 15, 2020

Meanwhile, some ballers couldn’t stay off the court.

But don’t worry, Celtics center Enes Kanter took the necessary precautions.

Basketball Never Stops pic.twitter.com/FujD8twFKZ — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) March 14, 2020

Some guys are just sitting courtside.

Former NBA-All Star Gilbert Arenas had the perfect spot to provide commentary to his kids’ pickup game.

Some dads even got in on the action!

Without March Madness, Ja Morant focused on delivering his own introduction.

Ja Morant is staying game ready (via jmorant12/tiktok) pic.twitter.com/1umA5Gon4q — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) March 16, 2020

While a few guys seem to be moving a little less than others.

If you’re starving for sports content like we are, you can even watch them game!

This is how stupid you look buying 100 rolls of toilet paper. Come practice social distancing with me tonight at 8 pm (cst) on https://t.co/0xoC7gyNyg. pic.twitter.com/Aqge98fgvI — JT Brown (@JTBrown23) March 15, 2020

Speaking of toilet paper …

I need more @RonKillings in my life this got me dead 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jbG3SCaUlq — Kayla Livin For Liv 💙 (@LivLifeWWE) March 16, 2020

Despite it not being football season, NFL free-agency is still going strong.

DeAndre Hopkins might be playing for a new team, but he’s still putting in the work.

Along with many other guys in the league.

No gym? No problem.

Former college teammates Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders workin’ on the HILLS 😤 @BoobieMilesXXIV (via @saquon) pic.twitter.com/SJGVbNLdUu — Overtime (@overtime) March 16, 2020

.@QuavoStuntin says Hop and Julio were putting in work together today 💯 pic.twitter.com/0LNLSdwFfA — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 16, 2020

A couple athletes are asking for our help, such as Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon.

What show should I go back and watch again? — Jameson Taillon (@JTaillon19) March 16, 2020

Others are making some super tough decisions.

And a few baseball players are showing off their most prized possessions.

Ok so I just upset a lot of people. Sorry about that. Hopefully this will make everyone smile! Show me the coolest baseball item you own. I’ll start with a few of mine. First up is a Laker themed glove I made a few years back. Notice the palm isn’t stamped (that’s Show) 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZkxiZ97xQo — Trevor Plouffe (@trevorplouffe) March 16, 2020

And they’re even willing to trade!

Does anybody have Ozzie Smith memorabilia they would trade? I have a signed picture but would love something unique. LMK pic.twitter.com/34ltcY7LxI — Trevor Plouffe (@trevorplouffe) March 16, 2020

How about a signed autograph from your favorite NASCAR driver?

Autographs via Twitter are a thing now. @HailieDeegan, @CoreyLaJoie and other drivers are all over it. Which driver do you want a "digital autograph" from?? pic.twitter.com/E8jzUEsiLh — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 16, 2020

Some guys don’t know what to do with themselves.

We feel you, Javale McGee.

Anybody else lost? All sports canceled, all concerts, all events., work! WTF! This is a time to work on family, your passion (if its not your job already) and your side job from home! pic.twitter.com/lXhUh1JYq3 — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) March 14, 2020

Have we lost our marbles yet?

Can’t lie, I watched the whole video.. https://t.co/kwSdynVo3X — Daniel Bedoya (@dbedoya8) March 16, 2020

At least it means a little more time with the family!

New job teaching my girl basketball #familytime pic.twitter.com/s4Y2HC1CoO — Djimi Traore (@Djimi_Traore19) March 16, 2020

And our four-legged friends!

We know these are trying times, but hopefully, watching these sports trying to entertain themselves made you smile.

If not, we highly recommend ice cream.

And remember, at least you’re not stuck in the mud.