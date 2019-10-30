Clippers extend contracts of guards Shamet and Robinson

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Clippers have extended the contracts of guards Landry Shamet and Jerome Robinson.

The team on Tuesday exercised its third-year options on both players.

Shamet was acquired by Los Angeles in a midseason trade with Philadelphia last winter. He’s averaged 9.2 points and shot 42% from 3-point range since being selected with the 26th pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

Robinson, the 13th overall pick in the 2018 draft, was dogged by a foot injury during his rookie year that kept him mostly with the Clippers’ G League affiliate in nearby Ontario. He averaged 18.9 points and 4.2 rebounds there.

He’s averaged 3.2 points on 40% field-goal shooting in 36 regular season NBA games.