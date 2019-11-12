Atlanta takes on Denver, looks to stop 3-game slide

Atlanta Hawks (3-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (7-2, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

Atlanta heads into the matchup with Denver as losers of three in a row.

Denver went 54-28 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 34-7 at home. The Nuggets averaged 110.7 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 35.1% from deep last season.

Atlanta went 16-36 in Eastern Conference play and 12-29 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Hawks averaged 8.2 steals, 5.1 blocks and 17 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Nuggets Injuries: Jamal Murray: day to day (foot), Malik Beasley: day to day (illness).

Hawks Injuries: Evan Turner: out (achilles), Cameron Reddish: day to day (left shoulder), Chandler Parsons: out (knee), Alex Len: day to day (left ankle sprin), Allen Crabbe III: day to day (knee), Vince Carter: out (personal reasons).