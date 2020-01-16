Atlanta faces San Antonio, aims to stop road skid

Atlanta Hawks (9-32, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (17-22, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will attempt to end its three-game road losing streak when the Hawks face San Antonio.

The Spurs are 11-9 on their home court. San Antonio is 14-7 when outrebounding opponents and averages 46.5 rebounds per game.

The Hawks are 4-18 on the road. Atlanta has a 9-25 record when scoring at least 100 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hawks won 108-100 in the last meeting on Nov. 5. Trae Young led Atlanta with 29 points, and DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan leads the Spurs with 5.1 assists and scores 22.6 points per game. LaMarcus Aldridge has averaged 17.1 points and collected eight rebounds while shooting 48.0 percent over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Young leads the Hawks averaging 29.1 points and has added 4.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. Kevin Huerter has averaged 4.1 assists and scored 16 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 115.3 points, 47.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 103 points, 44.2 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: None listed.

Hawks: Chandler Parsons: day to day (concussion), Alex Len: day to day (back), Jabari Parker: out (illness).