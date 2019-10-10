Nationals stun Dodgers with dramatic extra-inning comeback win to move on to NLCS
Washington hit two home runs off Clayton Kershaw in relief, and Howie Kendrick sent Dodgers fans home disheartened following a 10th inning grand slam, as the Nationals will take on the Cardinals in the NLCS.
