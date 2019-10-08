Max Scherzer shuts down Dodgers to force winner-take-all NLDS Game 5
Nationals ace Max Scherzer gutted through seven innings of one-run ball, which was enough to give Washington the NLDS Game 4 win over the Dodgers. The win sets up a Wednesday winner-take-all game with the winner advancing to the NLCS.
