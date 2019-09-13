Orioles dropped third strike with bases loaded leads to two Dodger runs
Video Details
The Orioles appeared to be out of the inning with a two-out bases loaded strike out, but the ball got away and the Dodgers scored two runs to break a 2-2 tie.
