Max Muncy clubs his 28th home run in Dodgers victory over Diamondbacks
Video Details
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0. Max Muncy hits his 28th home run to start the Dodgers scoring.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618