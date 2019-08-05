Dodgers come from behind thanks to 9th inning heroics from Max Muncy
Dodgers come from behind thanks to 9th inning heroics from Max Muncy. His 2-run RBI double gave the Dodgers an 11-10 win over San Diego.
