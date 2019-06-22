Matt Beaty’s 2nd career home run is a walk-off winner against the Rockies
The Los Angeles Dodgers get a magnificent outing from Walker Buehler and a walk-off home run from Matt Beaty to beat the Colorado Rockies 4-2.
