Washington Nationals hit 4 consecutive home runs
- Adam Eaton
- Anthony Rendon
- Howie Kendrick
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- NL West
- San Diego Padres
- Trea Turner
- Washington Nationals
-
Howie Kendrick, Trea Turner, Adam Eaton, and Anthony Rendon hit consecutive home runs in the Washington Nationals 5-2 win over the Padres.
