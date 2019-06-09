Muncy to Bumgarner: ‘If you don’t want me to watch the ball, you can go get it out of the ocean’
Video Details
Alanna Rizzo interviews Max Muncy after the game about a heated exchange with Madison Bumgarner after Max launched a home run into McCovey Cove.
