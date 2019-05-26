Dodgers erupt for 6 runs in 6th inning to seal sweep of Pittsburgh
Dodgers put up 6 runs in the 6th inning of their 11-7 win over the Pirates, sealing a 3 game sweep of Pittsburgh.
