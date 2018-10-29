David Freese takes David Price’s first pitch of Game 5 deep for a solo HR
The Dodgers responded to a 2-run 1st from the Red Sox with a solo shot of their own in the bottom of the inning, but Boston still claimed a 2-1 lead.
