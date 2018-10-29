Steve Pearce continues hot hitting with 2-run shot off Clayton Kershaw to open Game 5
- AL
- AL East
- Boston Red Sox
- Clayton Kershaw
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- MLB
- MLB Postseason
- NL
- NL West
- Steve Pearce
- World Series
Steve Pearce continues to pester the Dodgers, clubbing a 2-run home run off Clayton Kershaw in the 1st inning of Game 5.
