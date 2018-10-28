Hear from Red Sox hero Steve Pearce after he helped Boston to a 3-1 lead in the World Series
Video Details
Pearce and Boston never lost faith in Game 4, as he explained to Ken Rosenthal after the Red Sox's 9-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices