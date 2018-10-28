Steve Pearce’s clutch 3-run double leads the Red Sox to a 9-6 win over the Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series
Video Details
The Dodgers' 4-0 lead evaporated in Game 4, thanks in large part to Steve Pearce, who followed up an epic solo home run with a 3-run double to give the Boston Red Sox an 8-4 lead in the ninth inning against Los Angeles.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices