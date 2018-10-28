Steve Pearce’s clutch 3-run double leads the Red Sox to a 9-6 win over the Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series

The Dodgers' 4-0 lead evaporated in Game 4, thanks in large part to Steve Pearce, who followed up an epic solo home run with a 3-run double to give the Boston Red Sox an 8-4 lead in the ninth inning against Los Angeles.

