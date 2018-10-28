Yasiel Puig hammers a 3-run home run and adds a top-notch bat flip for good measure
Yasiel Puig absolutely smashes a 3-1 pitch to left field for a 3-run homer, giving the Dodgers a 4-0 lead in the 6th inning of Game 4.
