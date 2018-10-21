Watch the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate their second straight National League pennant
Video Details
Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate their 2nd consecutive National League title after beating Milwaukee 5-1 in Game 7.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices