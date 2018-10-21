Chris Taylor makes the catch of the NLCS to save the Dodgers in Game 7
Video Details
Chris Taylor's spectacular diving catch on the warning track prevents Christian Yelich from tying the game with an extra base hit.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices