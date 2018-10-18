Yasiel Puig’s RBI single propels Dodgers to 5-2 win in pivotal Game 5 of NLCS
Yasiel Puig's RBI single off Corbin Burns helps the Dodgers secure a 5-2 win over the Brewers in Game 5 of the NLCS, taking a 3-2 lead in the series.
