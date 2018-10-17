Max Muncy’s RBI single helps lift the Dodgers to a Game 5 NLCS win and a 3-2 series lead
Max Muncy's ground ball single drives home Justin Turner and gives Los Angeles it's first lead in Game 5 of the NLCS.
