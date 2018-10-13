The legendary Bob Uecker joins the NLCS Game 2 broadcast booth, proving dreams do come true
What a moment. What a legend. And what a game. Uecker joined John Smoltz and Joe Buck as the Brewers took control of Game 2 against the Dodgers in the NLCS.
