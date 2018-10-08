David Freese gets a clutch October hit… again

Davis Freese’ two-run single propelled the Los Angeles Dodgers to take the lead against the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS.

JOHN SMOLTZ: The payoff. That is a base hit to center field. David Freese in October again. A two-run single that gives the Dodgers the lead in game 4.

