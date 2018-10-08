Dodgers vs Braves NLDS Game 3 #October60
Video Details
Watch the best 60 seconds from the Braves victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS. Dodgers lead series, 2-1.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices