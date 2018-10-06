Manny Machado’s 2-run dinger leads the Dodgers to a shutout victory in Game 2
Manny Machado crushes a low pitch to the left field bleachers to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the 1st inning of Game 2 of the NLDS.
- On a 3-0 pitch, Machado swings away, and crushes the ball to left. It is gone!
[CROWD CHEERING]
On a 3-0, he attacks and gives the Dodgers the lead.
[CROWD CHEERING]
- To be honest, I'm pretty surprised about the pitch selection here when a guy's have that kind of damage. It's not the worst of pitches. But you had to feel like he was going to be swinging.
And the first three pitches were nowhere close. And I thought once it got 3-0, the fourth would be nowhere close. But again, speaking to the tremendous power that this lineup can do, one through nine.
