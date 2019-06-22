Yankees win 7th straight, beat struggling Astros 4-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez and Gleyber Torres each homered for the third game in a row, providing a pair of two-run shots that sent the New York Yankees past the skidding Houston Astros 4-1 on Friday night for their seventh straight victory.

Aaron Judge was hitless in his return to the lineup — batting leadoff — but James Paxton (5-3) won consecutive starts for the first time with the Yankees, who matched their longest winning streak of the year.

Houston wasted a strong start from Brad Peacock (6-5) and has dropped six in a row for the first time since July 2015.

Paxton went five-plus innings before handing a slim lead to a shutdown bullpen that delivered again for the AL East leaders.

Aroldis Chapman got three outs for his 21st save in 23 attempts. He was checked by a trainer after slipping to the turf while fielding Jose Altuve’s bunt single with two outs in the ninth. Then he threw a called third strike past rookie bopper Yordan Álvarez with two aboard to end it.

Houston went 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 in all.

The Astros scored on successive doubles by Tyler White and Jake Marisnick with two outs in the fourth.

MARLINS 2, PHILLIES

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sandy Alcantara pitched 7 2/3 sharp innings, Bryan Holaday hit a solo homer and Miami dealt Philadelphia its fifth straight loss.

Alcantara (4-6) gave up one run, eight hits and struck out six. Sergio Romo earned his 14th save in 15 tries.

Phillies ace Aaron Nola (6-2) allowed two runs — one earned — and six hits, striking out 10 in eight innings.

The Marlins went ahead in the sixth after Brian Anderson got hit by a pitch to start the inning and moved to third on Starlin Castro’s single. Anderson scored when third baseman Scott Kingery bobbled Cesar Puello’s slow roller for an error.

The Phillies tied it a 1 in the third when Roman Quinn stole home.

NATIONALS 4, BRAVES 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dallas Keuchel labored through five innings in his Atlanta debut, coughing up a three-run lead in a loss to Washington.

Keuchel (0-1) made his first first major league appearance since starting Game 3 of last year’s AL Championship Series for the Houston Astros. He never retired Washington in order and gave up four runs, three earned, on eight hits. He hit two batters.

The Braves had won 11 of 13. The third-place Nationals have won five straight and nine of 12.

Atlanta led 3-0 in the fourth thanks to a two-run homer by Austin Riley and an RBI double by Freddie Freeman.

In the bottom half, Victor Robles lined an RBI triple and scored on Michael A. Taylor’s squeeze bunt. Yan Gomes homered to tie it at 3-3.

Washington pushed ahead in the fifth, when Juan Soto led off with a triple and Anthony Rendon singled him home.

Stephen Strasburg (8-4) allowed three runs in six innings. Wander Suero allowed the first two runners to reach in the ninth before retiring the side for his first career save.

PIRATES 2, PADRES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched five-hit, one-run ball through seven innings, and Pittsburgh capitalized on two errors by Manny Machado in a win over San Diego.

Musgrove (5-7) struck out eight. Felipe Vázquez gave up one hit in the ninth and picked up his 18th save.

Machado, playing his 1,000th major league game, fumbled a ground ball from Jung Ho Kang at third base in the seventh inning before tossing it past first base. Jose Osuna drove in Steven Brault, who was pinch-running for Kang, to give the Pirates a 2-1 lead.

Pittsburgh reliever Kyle Crick walked the bases loaded in the eighth before getting Franmil Reyes to pop to first to end the inning.

The Pirates won for the third time in four games after losing 19 of their previous 26. The Padres had their four-game winning streak halted.

The loss spoiled an efficient outing by Padres starter Eric Lauer (5-7), who allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits in seven innings with 80 pitches (58 strikes).

METS 5, CUBS 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Jeff McNeil homered and drove in three runs in his first career start in right field as New York beat Chicago.

Michael Conforto also connected and the slumping Mets won for just the fourth time in 11 games. Brooks Pounders (1-0) got four outs for his first victory since he was acquired in a deal with Cleveland last week.

Addison Russell hit a two-run homer for Chicago, which dropped to 2-2 on a 10-game homestand. Brad Brach (3-2) got the loss after surrendering Hechavarría’s leadoff single in the seventh.

The Cubs had one last chance in the ninth, but Edwin Díaz worked a perfect inning for his 16th save.

Yu Darvish allowed four runs and four hits in six innings in his 10th consecutive no-decision, extending a franchise record. He became the first traditional starting pitcher with 10 straight no-decisions since Philadelphia’s Randy Lerch in 1977.

INDIANS 7, TIGERS 6

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jason Kipnis hit a tiebreaking triple in the eighth inning, right fielder Tyler Naquin made a game-saving play in the ninth, and Cleveland beat Detroit.

Kipnis’ triple — which was initially ruled a home run, a call that was overturned after a replay review — and Jake Bauers‘ sacrifice fly put Cleveland ahead 7-5.

Closer Brad Hand, the Indians‘ fifth reliever, earned his 21st save in 21 opportunities. Adam Cimber (3-2) retired two batters on six pitches in the eighth.

Carlos Santana, Naquin and and Jordan Luplow homered for the Indians.

Joe Jiménez (2-5) took the loss. Detroit starter Matthew Boyd allowed five runs in six innings.