Twins take on the White Sox after Berrios’ strong performance

Chicago White Sox (65-85, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (92-58, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Ross Detwiler (2-5, 6.79 ERA) Twins: Martin Perez (10-7, 4.89 ERA)

Article continues below ...

LINE: Twins -136; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Jose Berrios. Berrios threw 7 1/3 innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts against Chicago.

The Twins are 41-23 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has a team on-base percentage of .336, good for fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the lineup with a mark of .372.

The White Sox are 31-33 in division play. Chicago has a collective .256 this season, led by Tim Anderson with an average of .332. The Twins won the last meeting 5-3. Jose Berrios secured his 13th victory and Luis Arraez went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Minnesota. Reynaldo Lopez took his 14th loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz leads the Twins with 37 home runs and is slugging .618. Jorge Polanco is 11-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 68 extra base hits and is batting .280. Yoan Moncada is 21-for-43 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by four runs

White Sox: 3-7, .267 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by one run

Twins Injuries: Sean Poppen: (elbow), Sam Dyson: (biceps), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: (oblique).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Lucas Giolito: (lat), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (foot), Jon Jay: (hip).