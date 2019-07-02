The Latest: Moment of silence for Skaggs at Angels-Rangers

<p> FILE - In this June 13, 2019 file photo Los Angeles Angels' Tyler Skaggs pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game in St. Petersburg, Fla. Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27, Monday, July 1, 2019. Skaggs started the Angels' game Saturday night against the Athletics. Their game against the Texas Rangers on Monday night has been postponed. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, file) </p>

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

The Texas Rangers say a hold a moment of silence will be held before Tuesday night’s game in honor of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who died a day earlier.

Major League Baseball postponed Monday night’s scheduled series opener between the Rangers and the Angels after Skaggs would found unresponsive in his hotel room and pronounced dead at the scene.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler, manager Brad Ausmus and team president John Carpino plan to address the media Tuesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Rangers say proceeds from a 50-50 raffle at the game will be donated to the Angels Baseball Foundation.