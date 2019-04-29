San Francisco takes 3-game slide into matchup with Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (19-11, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (11-17, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (3-2, 5.21 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Giants: Jeff Samardzija (3-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Giants are 6-8 against the rest of their division. San Francisco is averaging 3.2 RBIs per game this season. Kevin Pillar leads the team with 17 total runs batted in.

The Dodgers are 8-2 in division games. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .345 is second in the majors. Cody Bellinger leads the lineup with an OBP of .492. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Duggar leads the Giants with 23 hits and has 11 RBIs. Pablo Sandoval is 6-for-21 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 21 extra base hits and is batting .427. Corey Seager is 9-for-35 with three doubles and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .222 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .217 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow).

Dodgers Injuries: Caleb Ferguson: 10-day IL (strained oblique), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder).