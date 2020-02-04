Greene, Braves argue first salary arbitration case this year

PHOENIX (AP) — Atlanta reliever Shane Greene became the first player to go to salary arbitration this year, asking a three-man panel for a raise from $4 million to $6.75 million as the Braves argued for $6.25 million.

Arbitrators Gary Kendellen, Brian Keller and Allen Ponak heard the case Tuesday.

A 31-year-old right-hander, Greene was a first-time All-Star last year. He had a 2.30 ERA in 65 relief appearances with 64 strikeouts and 17 walks in 62 2/3 innings for Detroit and Atlanta, which acquired him at the July 31 trade deadline. He had a 4.01 ERA in 27 games for the Braves and allowed a tying eighth-inning single to Yadier Molina in Game 4 of the NL Division Series against St. Louis, who rallied to win in 10 innings. The Cardinals won Game 5, then were swept by Washington in the NL Championship Series.

Greene is eligible for free agency after this season.

Seventeen players remaining scheduled for arbitration hearings, including Pedro Báez, Max Muncy, Joc Pederson and Chris Taylor of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hearings are scheduled through Feb. 21.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports