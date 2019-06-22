Detroit to visit Cleveland Saturday

Detroit Tigers (26-45, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (40-35, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (3-6, 3.27 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Indians: Aaron Civale (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Article continues below ...

BOTTOM LINE: The Indians are 14-14 against AL Central teams. Cleveland has a team on-base percentage of .313, led by Carlos Santana with a mark of .406.

The Tigers are 12-18 in division play. Detroit has hit 62 home runs this season, last in the American League. JaCoby Jones leads them with eight, averaging one every 24 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santana leads the Indians with 31 extra base hits and is batting .295. Jason Kipnis is 10-for-31 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Jones leads the Tigers with eight home runs and has 21 RBIs. Nicholas Castellanos has 12 hits and is batting .333 over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 7-3, .286 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .218 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 10-day IL (ankle), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).