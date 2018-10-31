Cubs decline $10M option on Kintzler, who has $5M option

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cubs have declined a $10 million team option on right-hander Brandon Kintzler, who now must decide this week whether to exercise a $5 million player option.

A 34-year-old right-hander, Kintzler was 3-3 with a 4.60 ERA for Washington and the Cubs, who acquired him July 31 for minor league right-hander Jhon Romero. He had a $5 million base salary.

He was a first-time All-Star in 2017 and has 48 career saves. He also has pitched for Milwaukee (2010-15) and Minnesota (2016-17).